Diablo 4 Gets New Week of Twitch Drops

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops have been a thing players could claim since the game first released, but those Twitch Drops only last for a while before the offer expires. Thankfully, a new set of Twitch Drops has arrived to replace the ones from the game's launch period with the new set live now for players to claim after they've watched a bit of Diablo 4 themselves. This week's set of Twitch Drops is only for the Sorcerer class unlike last week, however, so if you're playing one of the other four classes, you might not get as much out of these.

Like the rewards given away in the first week, these ones for Week 2 are cosmetic only and don't impact gameplay at all. The two rewards in question obtainable via Twitch Drops for the week are a recolored version of the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand and the Hellrune Tabernacle back trophy. Note that this back trophy is different from the mount trophies that players can earn (or buy), so you can have one of each on you and your companion. To get both of these, you'll have to watch six hours of Diablo 4.

"Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor; perfect for lobbing powerful masses of magic at your foes," a preview of the new content said. "Keep your streak going by watching for a total of 6 hours to earn the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy."

These Twitch Drops are live now and will be around until June 18th at which point they'll expire, so if you want them, it's best to grab them sooner rather than later by throwing some Diablo 4 up in the background after you've made sure your accounts are linked and in order. The previous Twitch Drops, for reference, were for the Rogue and the Necromancer. Next week's Twitch Drops are for the Druid with the final rewards going to the Barbarian.

You an also get the Primal Instinct mount from Twitch Drops, but that one's a bit more involved and deals with gifting subs to a streamer.