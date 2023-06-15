Viral Diablo 4 Lilith Cosplay Blows Fans' Minds

A new Diablo 4 cosplay is blowing the minds of fans. Diablo 4 is one of the biggest releases of 2023 and that hardly comes as a surprise. The Diablo series is one of the most acclaimed RPG franchises out there as the third game was heavily supported since its release in 2012, getting multiple updates and expansions as well as various console ports in the years since its release. It has built up a rabid fan base that devours every bit of content for the series and Activision has already boasted about how Diablo 4 has been a huge commercial success, generating $666 million in revenue within the first 5 days of its release.

With that said, the game is already inspiring people to be incredibly creative. Cosplayer Cinderys posted their cosplay of Lilith, the antagonist of Diablo 4. The cosplay brings the character to life in a truly incredible way with all kinds of little details and a great deal of depth. Given the game only just released, the turn around on such a creation is absolutely wild. Diablo GM and Blizzard exec Rod Fergusson praised the cosplay on Twitter, calling it "amazing". Fans on Reddit also praised the Lilith cosplay with all kinds of kind comments. The Reddit post for the cosplay currently has over 50k upvotes at the time of writing. It's worth noting that Cinderys noted this was an ad, so it was made in partnership with Blizzard in some capacity, but that doesn't take away from the sheer talent needed to produce such an incredible costume.

First picture of my Lilith cosplay ❤️ Thank you @Diablo_FR and @SteelSeries for your trust in that project! And thank YOU for all your love on the reveal video 🥰



Cosplay made with @CosplayXia

📷 @omaruisfed#Ad #DiabloIV #Lilith pic.twitter.com/dUEj5pokqk — Cinderys (@CinderysCosplay) June 14, 2023

Diablo is filled with a lot of characters with complex designs, so we'll almost certainly continue to see more interesting Diablo 4 cosplays in the coming months. As for the game itself, it's a critical juggernaut. ComicBook gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 and had lots of glowing things to say about it: "In a sense, Diablo 4 is perfect for both franchise mainstays and newcomers alike. The lore of Sanctuary expands drastically while the game, story and all, is large enough to keep new players busy. The game is built to allow the developers to scale it with ease with battle passes and seasons for a new generation, but it's nowhere close to being empty. In that sense, it almost feels if the Diablo team packed as much in it as possible into it at the beginning to avoid the feeling of other comparable live service games. Nevertheless, the entire package may end up as the franchise's most exciting piece given it has a little something for everyone."

What do you think of the cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.