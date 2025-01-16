Former PlayStation Boss Speculates Why Bloodborne Sequel and Remaster Aren’t Happening

Longtime PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida has shared his own his own best guess as to why nothing new has happened with Bloodborne in recent years. Since the launch of the PS5, PlayStation fans have constantly made it known that they would like to see Bloodborne 2 or a Bloodborne remake/remaster come about. Despite these ongoing requests, PlayStation itself has said nothing whatsoever about Bloodborne and its future, which has only amplified said calls for a new project. Now, in the wake of these continued requests, Yoshida has come forward and has revealed his own insight on the matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games, Yoshida said that he thinks FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki personally wants to return to Bloodborne as he is quite passionate about the game that he and the studio created. However, because Miyazaki has been so busy juggling other projects like Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in recent years, he hasn’t been able to go back to Bloodborne. In turn, Yoshida said that he believes Miyazaki also doesn’t want any other studio to come in and work on a project associated with Bloodborne even though PlayStation could greenlight such a move since it owns the IP. Instead, those in charge at PlayStation are said to be respectful of Miyazaki’s desire and are leaving the franchise untouched.

“I have only my personal theory to that situation. I left first-party so I don’t know what’s going on,” Yoshida said. “My theory is Miyazaki-san really, really loved Bloodborne [and] what he created. So I think he is interested but he’s so successful and he’s so busy, so he cannot do it himself, but he does not want anyone else to touch it. So that’s my theory. And the PlayStation team respects his wish.”

Play video

Yoshida went on to stress that this was simply his own personal estimation on the matter and he wasn’t revealing any “secret information” about what’s happening with Bloodborne behind the scenes at PlayStation. Still, his own speculation makes a lot of sense and would appropriately explain why Bloodborne has largely remained untouched for the past decade.

If true, it seems that the only potential for Bloodborne to come back would rely on FromSoftware choosing to do something with the series. While not impossible, the studio would first have to get a break from working on Elden Ring, Armored Core, and any other projects that have taken up its time in recent years. In the near future, it’s known that FromSoftware will be releasing Elden Ring: Nightreign at some point later in 2025. Once Nightreign sees the light of day, perhaps it will open the door for something new to happen with Bloodborne in collaboration with PlayStation.