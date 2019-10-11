Bloodborne Creator Explains Why We Haven’t Seen a Sequel on PS4

Bloodborne hit PS4 back in 2015, and not only did it sell decently well, but it was critically-acclaimed. In fact, it’s widely not only considered one of the best games of 2015, but one of the best games on PS4, period. That said, there’s been no word of a sequel from Sony Interactive Entertainment or developer FromSoftware. Unfortunately, there’s still no word of a sequel, but the games creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki did recently talk about the hypothetical sequel with our sister site GameSpot Brazil. According to the legendary director, a sequel isn’t up to him. And while he never outright says it’s up to Sony, that’s all who it could be up to.

Miyazaki didn’t say much more about the sequel, which has been rumored here and there, but at this point it’s safe to say it isn’t coming to PS4. Maybe it will hit on PS5, but for now, we don’t have any concrete details. That said, while Miyazaki didn’t talk about a potential sequel very much, he did reveal what he would change from the first game, and that would be the Chalice Dungeons and the Blood Gems, which he wishes were a bit more detailed and well-realized. The director noted that in hindsight he sees more could have been done with these parts of the games.

As you may know, there’s been rumors all over the place about a Demon’s Souls remake coming to either PS4 or PS5. If this were to happen, it’s hard to imagine Sony ordering Bloodborne 2 anytime soon. That said, maybe halfway through or towards the end of the PS5 generation, we’ll see the beloved IP return. As for FromSoftware, it’s currently working on Elden Ring with George R.R. Martin, and, at the moment, there’s no word when this will release.

