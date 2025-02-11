Call of Duty Double XP Event Extended Following PSN Outage

The recent PSN outage of February 2025 puts a seriously negative mark on PlayStation and its online services. Although not nearly as bad as the historic outage of 2011, PlayStation Network was down for over 24 hours which massively affected players’ gaming time in very significant ways. There were even cases where users couldn’t access single-player content. As such, Sony and other companies are compensating players in various ways due to the outage, especially to those who were affected in limited-time events. This includes Treyarch and Activision who are giving players a little extra time to enjoy the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 double XP weekend.

On the day before the PSN outage, the official Call of Duty X account posted about its double XP weekend which was supposed to run between February 6th and 10th. Specifically, this would give Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players double player, weapon, and Gobblegum XP within that duration. For dedicated players of the popular first-person shooter, these events are incredibly important for leveling weapons, and player experience as the grind is much more manageable. While PlayStation players had a couple days to utilize double XP weekend, two of those days were essentially a wash which has led to Treyarch and Activision extending the event a few more days.

Announced on the official Treyarch X account, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players will get an extra 48 hours of double XP weekend. This extends the event to February 12th at 10 A.M. PT/ 1 P.M. ET. Notably, this extension seems to be in place for everyone. So, even Xbox and PC players who were not affected by the PSN outage can enjoy two extra days of the double XP event. Although the reasoning behind the extension isn’t explicitly stated, it’s clearly a response to the outage considering how many players it would have affected.

As mentioned earlier, several video game companies have attempted to compensate players affected by the PSN outage in a variety of ways. Sony gave PlayStation Plus subscribers an extra five days of the online subscription service at no additional cost. However, this extension did not apply to non-subscribers. Although it is probably a bummer players not subscribed to the service got shafted, PS Plus members are arguably the player base that were impacted the most considering the service is needed to play most online multiplayer games including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

“Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue,” said PlayStation on social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.”

Capcom is extending its second open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds for an extra 24 hours during its second week due to the outage. Unlike Treyarch, they do bluntly say the extension is due to the PSN outage. Like the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 double XP weekend, Xbox and PC players will benefit from PlayStation players’ misfortune as the beta is extended for all platforms. The new period for the beta’s second week now begins on February 13th at 7 P.M. PT/ 10 P.M. ET and ends on February 17th at 6:59 P.M. PT/ 9:59 P.M. ET.