‘Borderlands 3’ Cosplayer Brilliantly Brings Troy Calypso to Life

While many gamers around the world were expecting Borderlands 3 to make an appearance at PAX East, especially after Gearbox Software did their best to tease everyone, it was still nice to have official confirmation in the form of a reveal trailer. Now that fans can stop worrying about the game becoming the next Half-Life 3, we are all prepared for April 3rd and the unveiling of the release date for the highly-anticipated game. That said, the ever talented cosplay community wasted absolutely no time in creating what will likely become some fan-favorite characters, including one cosplayer who transformed himself into one of the Calypso Twins.

The cosplayer in question is Jordan Rhine, who also goes by “handsomejordan.” Upon seeing the Borderlands 3 reveal trailer, Rhine and a fellow cosplayer got to work on the brother half of the Calypso Twins, whose name is Troy, and the results are absolutely stunning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

📸 Troy Calypso Costest 📸 @morganlefoy and I put this together after seeing the #borderlands3 trailer the other day. All made with EVA foam, fur, and a little Photoshop help with my ears and eye color. #cosplaysidebyside pic.twitter.com/RLXTNeyWkH — Jordan Rhine (@_handsomejordan) March 31, 2019

To see what cosplayers are able to achieve in such a short amount of time is always wonderful, especially when the accuracy is on point. As noted in the tweet above, only the ears and eyes were Photoshopped. The rest is the combination of fur, EVA foam, and a bit of makeup. You can also check out more of Rhine’s work on his Instagram.

Needless to say, fans were quick to react, many of which are wondering how they were able to achieve such a quick turnaround.

dude i knew u can make those cosplays fast but damn ! it hasnt even been a week ! pic.twitter.com/yODTAzxwiL — Uneven 😈 (@unevenpictures) March 31, 2019

Wait what?! Unreal! Fantastic job! — Tater Tot (@ThymeShock) March 31, 2019

HOW DID YOU DO THAT SO FAST AND SO ACCURATELY?!? pic.twitter.com/Os6IN07koS — Brian™️ (@DaftBrian) March 31, 2019

I’ve stared at this for so long now and my brain still can’t process the fact that this is a COSPLAY and not from the actual game, it looks so amazing! — Mel. F@%ked up over Clint Barton for all eternity. (@melissamelrita) April 1, 2019

THE GAME ISNT EVEN OUT YET SLOW DOWN ALSO DAMN GREAT JOB — Sven Holgersson (@SvenHolgersson) March 31, 2019

Borderlands 3 is without a release date and confirmed platforms, but both of those are likely to be revealed on April 3rd. For more on the upcoming installment, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Did this cosplayer absolutely crush it with this Troy Calypso cosplay? Are you excited to learn when we’ll be able to get our hands on Borderlands 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!