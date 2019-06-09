New Borderlands 3 Trailer Revealed

Borderlands fans got their first look at Borderlands 3’s gameplay during a big reveal months ago, and the next stop for the game was always planned to be E3 2019. Gearbox Software delivered on its promises to bring the game to the expo in a big way with a new presentation and trailer that was revealed during Microsoft’s stacked showcase. We got to see the abilities and gameplay of the four new Vault Hunters as well as another more of the environments that players will explore both on and off Pandora.

The trailer was a brief one compared to the other looks that we’ve seen so far, but it gave an equal amount of the spotlight to each of the four Vault Hunters. Zane and Amara are the two characters we’ve seen the most of in the past, so it looks like we’ll still be waiting a while longer to get an in-depth look at FL4K and Moze, though we know Moze’s big gameplay preview should be coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t know anything about that Vault Hunter or missed the reveals of the other two, Gearbox’s brief preview of the whole Vault Hunter family will tell you more.

Answer the call and charge head-first into the mayhem as one of four badass new Vault Hunters, each with their own deep skill trees and insanely powerful abilities. #E3 Pre-order #Borderlands3 ➜ https://t.co/bo11d12pEy pic.twitter.com/4wYxZiigjd — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) June 9, 2019

“Out to save the galaxy in Borderlands 3 are four all-new Vault Hunters, each more customizable than all their counterparts from previous games combined,” Gearbox’s site for Borderlands 3 says. “Moze is a gunner who can digistruct and pilot a mech. Amara is a siren who can summon and smash enemies with ethereal fists. FL4K is a beastmaster whose pets prey upon bandits. And Zane is an operative who uses gadgets to cause chaos on the battlefield.”

We haven’t been able to go hands-on with Moze or FL4K yet, but we have done so with Zane, the Operative who uses all kinds of fancy gadgets like clones and drones to outsmart and outmaneuver his enemies. To learn more about that character and see our impressions of Borderlands 3, a game that’s moving to reclaim its spot at the top of the looter-shooter pile, you can see all that here.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store first. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.