Marvel Rivals Unstable Molecules Make You Pay for Skins Twice

Marvel Rivals’ latest update patch notes reveal the addition of the new Costume Customization feature in Season 2. This allows players to change the color palette of their character’s skins, however, it costs 600 Unstable Molecules, a new currency. While many were excited about the Costume Customization in Marvel Rivals, that excitement quickly disappeared once NetEase revealed the cost of doing so. Players are already exasperated with the number of currencies in the game and Unstable Molecules are yet another players have to spend money on. To add salt to the wound, not all skins in Marvel Rivals let you change the color palette, placing further limits on this mechanic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals color palette customization was added in today’s update and fans are not happy. Unstable Molecules are now the fourth currency in the game and are required for this feature. Players can exchange Lattice for Unstable Molecules at a one-to-one ratio, leaving many wondering why they’ve added a new currency at all.

marvel rivals color palette customization.

One explanation shared by fans is that NetEase intends to give this currency away for free in the future and didn’t want to give out free Lattice. Considering Lattice can be used for making big purchases it isn’t a surprise NetEase didn’t want to give this out for free. Introducing Unstable Molecules opens up a new type of reward for Marvel Rivals players. Additionally, customizing colors is perfect along with Season 2’s Hellfire Gala.

Once players have purchased a new color palette for their Marvel Rivals skins, it will be seen throughout the game. These will be visible in-game, in the intro animation, MVP screen, and Emotes. While only some skins offer color customization, and you must own them first, NetEase will expand on these. It also intends to add more ways to earn Unstable Molecules during Marvel Rivals’ Season 3.