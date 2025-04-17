Star Wars: The Old Republic Is Giving Away Free Star Wars Celebration Rewards

Star Wars Celebration takes place this weekend, and it looks like there’s going to be a lot to be excited about when it comes to video games. Star Wars: The Old Republic will be getting in on the festivities with several freebies that will be available to players. The first of these free items will be available today, and it’s the Jubilee Hover Pod. This item is being offered as a log in bonus for a limited time; players will only be able to get it through April 30th. Also free to claim is the Amethyst Vulptilla Minipet, which can be claimed by redeeming the code SWTORSWC25 right here through May 30th.

Those items are free to everyone, but developer Broadsword is offering a third freebie exclusively to the game’s subscribers. Star Wars: The Old Republic players will be able to get a Naboo Type-C Speeder Mount, as long as they have an active subscription between now and May 23rd. Fans of Star Wars Episode I should be pretty happy about this one, as the mount has a very sleek design.

from left to right: Amethyst Vulptilla Minipet, Naboo Type-C Speeder Mount, and Jubilee Hover Pod

It’s possible fans of the game could see some announcements made at Star Wars Celebration. On Saturday, April 19th, The Old Republic narrative director Ashley Ruhl will appear in what’s being called “a special video segment.” Those who miss out on the livestream will be able to see this segment on the game’s official YouTube channel, so it’s possible there could be something significant revealed.

While we don’t know about Broadsword’s plans for Star Wars Celebration, publisher Electronic Arts will definitely have some things to show off during the event. EA has already confirmed plans to fully announce a new game in development from Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment. The game is titled Star Wars Zero Company, and we know that it will be a turn-based tactics game. At this time, details are very slim, but from the key art EA released earlier in the week, it appears to be set at some point during the Clone Wars. Additional information is pretty slim right now, but we’ll know a lot more about the game on April 19th.

Between new Star Wars games and announcements for existing ones, it looks like Star Wars Celebration could end up being a pretty big event this weekend. Of course, that’s not taking into account the various other Star Wars projects in the works that we could see at the event. Celebration would be the perfect place for Disney to offer new information on the next seasons of Andor and Ahsoka, as well as the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to learn what’s in store!

Do you plan on claiming any of these free items in Star Wars: The Old Republic? What are you hoping to see at Star Wars Celebration?