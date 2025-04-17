Saros Gameplay Reveal Announced by Housemarque

Housemarque proved its chops with Returnal, and the announcement of SAROS has left fans eager for more. The first trailer was a cinematic reveal trailer that was accompanied by no gameplay. However, Housemarque announced it intends to release a first look at gameplay for SAROS this year on PlayStation 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Returnal’s roguelike gameplay returns in SAROS, but with a twist. This will grant players permanent resources and progression, but it remains to be seen how this affects SAROS’ runs. Hopefully, Housemarque’s official gameplay reveal of SAROS isn’t far off, but the studio has proven it will be worth the wait. Fans cannot wait for the developer’s next PS5 game, which is set to launch in 2026.

Not only can fans expect the first gameplay, but Housemarque has revealed this event to be an extended look at SAROS. This should give players a good sense of what to expect when they join Rahul Kohli, who plays the protagonist Arjun Devraj. Kohli is best known for his roles in Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher and will bring Arjun to life in SAROS.

Not much is known about SAROS except for a brief synopsis shared by Housemarque. This new IP will feel familiar to Returnal but different at the same time. Players will explore the story of a lost colony on the planet Carcosa as Arjun, a powerful Soltari Enforcer. Players can expect an emotional and powerful story as each death makes them stronger, thanks to permanent upgrades as they uncover the mysteries of Carcosa.

SAROS’ reveal trailer captured attention right away with its incredible visuals. While only Arjun and a mysterious alien entity were seen, Housemarque assures fans they will not be alone on Carcosa. Once the gameplay reveal is live, fans can get an in-depth look at SAROS, though some are preferring to go in completely blind.