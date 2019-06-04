Borderlands 3 Fan With Terminal Cancer Has Weapon Named After Him

Some of you may remember reading about 26-year-old Trevor Eastman over the past couple of months. The huge Borderlands fan took to Reddit to share his story, hoping to reach out to Gearbox and get his hands on Borderlands 3 a little early. This was due to the fact that he has terminal cancer and might not make it to launch. Gearbox caught wind of it, offering to send a couple reps to Eastman’s home and allow him to play the game. Now that it has happened, the 26-year-old has taken to Reddit once again to thank everyone and even reveal that Gearbox let him name a weapon in Borderlands 3.

“So I know a lot of you have followed me and my story with my cancer and how Gearbox actually made my dream come true of being able to play some of the game early…but recently an amazing person from Gearbox actually allowed me to name a gun and the red text under it,” Eastman said. “I am seriously so happy and astonished how kind they have been to me and it really means the world to me that they did this for me. I wish I could pay them back for everything they’ve done…and all of you as well for making this dream come true.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As can be seen in the image above, Eastman’s weapon is Legendary shotgun named the Compressing Trevonator. It doles out 60×3 damage with 67% accuracy. In addition to this, it has a +28% Weapon Charge Speed and +75 Splash Damage Radius, and it can switch between Cryo and Fire elements.

In a separate Reddit post, Eastman thanked everyone for their support and spreading the word. “To Brandon, to Noelle, to James…to everybody that made this actually happen for me…I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “You all went out of your way to make this dying man’s dream come true and I won’t ever forget that. I got to play for a good 4 hours or so and just saying…Borderlands 3 is amazing. It will definitely be worth the wait and I’m so happy. To every single one of you that helped….from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Eastman was able to play Borderlands 3 early? Can you not wait to get your hands on that sweet shotgun? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!