New Borderlands 3 Trailer Sees FL4K the Beastmaster Hunt Psychos

Gearbox Software and 2K Games today revealed a new Borderlands 3 trailer, and this time, new Vault Hunter FL4K is the featured character. The sentient robot wanders the worlds of Borderlands 3 with their three pets, and their various skills and abilities reflect this pack-like quality of their existence.

As a blog post accompanying the new trailer notes, FL4K has three skill threes called Hunter, Master, and Stalker, the first of which focuses largely on critical hits and the Spiderant Centurion pet, the second of which focuses on pet damage and the Guard Skag pet, and the third of which comes with the Jabber Sidekick pet and ups survivability. You can check out all of these skill trees, in full, on FL4K’s official profile page. You can also check out a number of them in action in the trailer above.

What do you think of FL4K and their companions? Are you excited to use FL4K as your Vault Hunter of choice, or does one of the other three call your name? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Borderlands 3 developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K Games describe the game:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest iteration in the Borderlands franchise right here.