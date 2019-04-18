‘Borderlands 3’ Changes Key Gameplay Feature From Previous Game

Borderlands 3 was unveiled to the world last month by Gearbox and 2K, and it looks a lot like more Borderlands. And this is a good thing, however, it’s also a bit reductive and not entirely accurate. Borderlands 3 is making changes from previous games, as well as adding new features. It’s an example of refinement, sure, but it’s not a rinse and repeat release. For example, for Borderlands 3, Gearbox has axed Slag from Borderlands 2 in favor of a new element.

For those that don’t know: Slag was a new element introduced with Borderlands 2 that coated enemies with a purple color, who then took more damage than normal. Slag won’t be in Borderlands 3. However, there will be a new element that is a lot like Slag. According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, the new element has a “nuclear radiation effect” that will deal out damage to those that have it over time.

There is no slag – we replaced it with something that actually makes a little sense. The new “element” damage type, which is like a nuclear radiation effect, has a similar effect to slag (increased vulnerability by those affected) and also has a damage-over-time component. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 16, 2019

As you can see, Pitchford doesn’t divulge what this new element is, but a recent leak confirmed it’s actually just called Radiation — a fitting name given what it does.

That said, we haven’t seen the new element in-action yet, but presumably this will change on May 1 when Gearbox unveils the looter-shooter’s gameplay.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Swith port, however, the door hasn’t been completely shut on one either.

