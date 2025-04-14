These 5 Nintendo Switch 2 Games Get Me Most Excited About the New Mouse Controls

One of the coolest new features of Nintendo Switch 2 is that its Joy-Con 2 controllers have mouse functionality. Players can place the flat edge of a Joy-Con on a table or other surface at any time and then start playing games like they would with mouse controls on a PC. It has the potential to be an absolute game-changer for Nintendo Switch 2 as it opens up all sorts of game design possibilities. That said, the games that are designed around this feature will be what makes or breaks it.

Thankfully, as we approach the June 5th release date of Nintendo Switch 2, some games already stand out as compelling showcases for the Switch 2’s mouse controls. If this new style of console game control intrigues you, then these are the Switch 2 games that should have your attention.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

In almost every preview of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond from the Switch 2’s reveal event, you’ll find someone impressed with how players can switch to aiming with nice-feeling mouse controls at any time. IGN wrote that Metroid Prime 4 was a “great showcase of Switch 2’s mouse controls” while Digital Trends explained that playing the game this way “genuinely felt like using a PC mouse in a shooter, and that completely changes the pace of battles.” Hopefully, this new Metroid Prime game sets an FPS mouse control standard on Switch 2 that future games in that genre on the system can follow.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released for Switch 2 sometime later this year.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

As a fan of strategy games, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII might be one of the most exciting launch titles for me. I love a good 4X game on PC, but I have never liked them on consoles because playing with a controller feels clunky. While Civilization VII on Switch 2 will likely require some workaround for keyboard shortcuts on PC, the fact that I can now intuitively use the mouse on a console version of this complex game makes a portable console version of it feel a lot more appealing. Like Metroid Prime 4, I hope this game can set a standard for future strategy games on Switch 2 to follow.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on June 5th.

Drag x Drive

Drag x Drive is the first-party Switch 2 game being directly designed around the mouse controls, and it’s certainly the most experimental. It’s a wheelchair basketball game, and players move around by moving their Joy-Con 2 controllers in different directions using mouse mode. It looks a little intense and tiring to play, but I’m curious to see how natural it feels in action once I can get my hands on it. Regardless, I’ll always appreciate a Nintendo game that gets very experimental in its design to create a new style of play.

Drag x Drive has a summer 2025 release window.

Mouse Work

You might not have heard of Mouse Work because it wasn’t part of the Switch 2 Direct, but it’s a neat indie game built around mouse controls from the developers of Shovel Knight Dig. It’s a party game for one to four players where the player has to complete various tasks built around mouse controls, like stacking blocks or closing pop-up ads on the screen. It channels the energy of games like WarioWare, Part-Time UFO, and Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together! to create one of the Switch 2 indie games I’m anticipating the most.

Mouse Work does not have a specific release date, but its developer suggests it will launch soon after Switch 2.

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

You might have missed the fact that Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Square Enix’s enhanced Switch 2 version of a fantastic 3DS RPG, features some mini-games built around mouse controls. One is a rhythm game, while the other sees players attempting to fly an airship and constantly fix problems that arise with mouse controls. I liked the look of the latter mini-game during Bravely Default’s Nintendo Treehouse live segments. If these modes have some depth, I could see myself using these mini-games to get accustomed to mouse controls at launch.

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster launches alongside the system on June 5.