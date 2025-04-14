CB Panel: What Did You Think About The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about The Last of Us Season 2 premiere down below!

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 premiered on HBO last night, two years after the post-apocalyptic show debuted in 2022. The critically acclaimed series brings back Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, as well as Gabriel Luna returning as Joel’s brother Tommy. For those who have seen the first episode, we got a chance to meet some new yet familiar faces with Isabella Merced, Young Mazino, and Kaitlyn Dever as Dina, Jesse, and Abby, respectively.

With critics claiming that HBO has another hit on their hands, with our very own ComicBook review rating the second season a 4 out of 5, the premiere only scratches the surface of what’s to come. For fans of the Naughty Dog series, however, there are some noticeable changes to the initial plot of TLOU Part 2 that could entail a different story for our two protagonists.

TLou Season two sees the return of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us is considered one of the best video games of all time, with the series garnering a second installment in 2020, both of which were met with universal acclaim. When it came to bringing the popular post-apocalyptic series to Hollywood, Chernobyl‘s Craig Mazin took the reins alongside Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann to adapt the franchise for HBO. The first season was met with massive success, as the television series was nominated for numerous awards.

Set five years after the events of Season 1, Joel and Ellie’s return sees a strained relationship between the two, leaving a desperate Joel to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders after lying to Ellie about there being no cure for the outbreak. Joel’s inner turmoil has caused quite the ordeal, as he now makes visits to the psychotherapist named Gail, portrayed by Catherine O’Hara. When it comes to the repercussions of Joel’s choices in the season finale, it seems that his actions may lead to dire consequences, as we are introduced to a group of Fireflies led by Abby.

Many have praised the season premiere, as it accurately depicts Part II, with the ballroom scene being the most recognizable one. However, the introduction of Gail and the twist at the end of the first episode seem to steer the original plot in another direction. In any case, the change in plot might serve as another way of digging deep into Joel’s inner struggle, as well as the potential for something bad to happen to the settlement in Wyoming.

