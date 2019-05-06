Borderlands 3 Scene Pays Homage To Classic Star Wars Moment

Gearbox has already promised lots of Borderlands 3 Easter eggs when it releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September. And this isn’t very surprising, given that the previous games were also loaded with references and tributes. Of course, what makes an Easter egg so cool is discovering it naturally while you play. That said, in the game there’s — at least — one Star Wars reference, which oddly enough, Gearbox teased in the game’s gameplay reveal trailer, which was released last week to the public.

More specifically, there’s a scene shown off in the gameplay trailer that Star Wars fans may have not recognized, but now that it’s been pointed out it’s pretty obvious.

As you can see, it’s not the most direct Easter egg, but it’s a nice little tribute that Star Wars fans should appreciate. And that’s the point of Easter eggs: they don’t actually impact a game’s quality, but they go a long way with certain fans.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release worldwide on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads a snippet from the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

