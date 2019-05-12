Borderlands 3 Is Inspired By Titanfall 2 and Other Modern Shooters

Back in March, Gearbox finally announced and revealed Borderlands 3, which is bringing its madcap shooting and looting to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this September. Then, about a month later, Gearbox unveiled Borderlands 3’s gameplay via a new trailer. And one of the things that sticks out almost immediately is that it looks like more Borderlands. And apparently it feels like more Borderlands too, however, it also feels like a modern shooter, not something yanked out of last generation. And according to Paul Sage, the game’s director, this is by design. Gearbox spent a lot of time making sure Borderlands feels like Borderlands, but also feels modern. To achieve this, the team at Gearbox drew on some games for inspiration, including Titanfall 2.

“We’ve got to hit that mark of making this feel this good, making it feel like a modern shooter,” said Sage while speaking to our sister site GameSpot. “And so even though it seems really simple when you’re talking about, ‘Hey, how fast can I move my controller?’ Or, ‘How much … will it actually just kind of slow down when I’m moving across a target?’ All of those things take time to really tune and get right to make it feel like a modern shooter. So there are definitely things that I would say are inspiration from like all shooters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of my favorite games from, what was it three years ago, is Titanfall 2. Dude, I love that game. And I thought the shooting was just fantastic. And so, yeah, I think there’s inspiration we take from all the games we’re fans of, because we’re all gamers and I think that’s true of the entire industry. I hope it is.”

Titanfall 2 is widely considered one of the best shooters of this generation. In other words, if you’re going to draw from it for inspiration, you’re probably going to end up creating a good shooter yourself, which is what Borderlands 3 looks like.

This month we had the opportunity to go hands on with the game, and if the final product is indicative of what we played, then Gearbox has another hit on their hands.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of our preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on September 13, priced at $59.99 USD.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!