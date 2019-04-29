Borderlands 3 Trailer Reveals Part of Amara’s Skill Trees

Gearbox’s new Borderlands 3 trailer was all about an interactive feature that brings together streamers and viewers and benefits both parties, but it also contained a sneak peek at one of the skill trees Amara the Siren has. Amara is one of the four new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 3, and while most of the new characters’ abilities haven’t been revealed yet, we’re now able to see at least three of the skill she’ll boast in one of her trees.

Shown around 35 seconds into the trailer below, we see that the ECHOcast Twitch Extension Gearbox has revealed will let viewers check in on streamers’ builds to judge the crap out of them as Claptrap said. To show off that extension, the trailer highlighted three of Amara’s abilities that are all found in her Mystical Assault skill tree. Each of the ones found in the video are listed below:

Phasecast (Augment)

Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path.

This must be equipped to use.

Do Harm (Passive Ability)

Killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks.

For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara’s Action Skill Damage is temporarily increased.

Violent Tapestry (Passive Ability)

Applying an Elemental Effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks.

For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara’s Elemental Effect Chance is temporarily increased.

The rest of the Mystical Assault skill tree was also shown, but without the individual skills being highlighted, it’s impossible to tell what they all do.

It shouldn’t be too long before those looking forward to Borderlands 3 get a more in-depth look at the Vault Hunters’ various abilities though. Within a few days, Gearbox will reveal the first official gameplay from Borderlands 3 in an event on May 1st, an event where streamers and viewers will be able to test out the new ECHOcast feature for the first time.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 13th.

