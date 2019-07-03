Borderlands 3 Trailer Features Claptrap as a Guide to Pandora

Claptrap has a new job in the latest Borderland 3 trailer. The talkative robot who can usually be seen bossing others around and running from danger is now a nature guide in the debut of the “Claptrap Presents” series. He’d joined by Steve, the recurring NPC in the Borderlands game who’s known for saying “Heyo!” all the time and is also taking on the responsibility of being the cameraman. Neither of them are particularly skilled in their jobs.

Pandora is a natural starting point for a series like this since it’s the Borderlands planet that players will be most familiar with. It’s been the main setting for most of the major events in the Borderlands series, and its fauna is catalogued well. It consists of Rakks, Skags, and all other manner of monsters and enemies. The desert wasteland has played host to all different manners of conflicts and will once again be a battleground in Borderlands 3 thanks to the rise of the Children of the Vault.

“A barely-habitable rock that the Children of the Vault have made their homeworld,” Gearbox Software said about Pandora in a new landing page for the world. “Pandora’s searing-hot deserts, vicious wildlife, and burgeoning bandit population have proved too much for all who have tried to tame the planet and exploit its resources. The ruins of Dahl, Atlas, and Hyperion facilities litter the landscape, inhabited by all manner of Skags, Rakk, Varkids, and Spiderants that are intent on eating and killing you. Usually in that order.”

Join Claptrap and Steve on an awe-inspiring journey across the wilds of Pandora as they search for nature’s most beautiful spitting and/or barfing creatures. #Borderlands3

Learn more: https://t.co/NvboTaPnoj pic.twitter.com/zjxbDvNq7H — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) July 2, 2019

That page also has a few pieces of high-quality artwork that all show the various creatures you’ll encounter in Pandora, but again, these enemies are all ones that returning Borderlands players will be familiar with. What’s more exciting about this Pandora walkthrough is that it means we’ll likely get a look at the other worlds in a similar way. Pandora is currently the only world that’s featured on the site, but one would imagine that Promethea will follow after the go-to Borderlands stomping grounds since that world has already been revealed and was playable in past demos. We played through one of these demos and got to experience Promethea and other features from the game first-hand which you can read about here.

Borderlands 3 will be released on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on the PC platform via the Epic Games Store.