Borderlands 4 Concept Art Reveals First Look at New Areas

Borderlands 4 was just revealed earlier this month, and already, Gearbox Software is following up with more to say about the next Borderlands game. Gearbox has always been big on its PAX appearances, so given that PAX West is taking place this weekend, the event provided the perfect stage for Gearbox to show off some new concept art for the game. Those working on Borderlands 4 also took to the stage to provide some context for the concept art so that players have an idea of what Gearbox is aiming for when it comes to Borderlands 4.

A total of four different pieces of concept art were shown off during the Gearbox presentation at PAX West which naturally focused exclusively on Borderlands 4. The areas shown weren’t named locations or anything like that since they’re just examples of concept art which means that they could change or be scrapped entirely before Borderlands 4 releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Concept art from Borderlands 4.

As Borderlands fans hoped and probably already expected, the post-apocalyptic locales aren’t going anywhere in Borderlands 4. Developers working on the new Borderlands game who took the stage during PAX West confirmed as much while saying that they’d never be ditching that, but they did want to do something different. Borderlands 4 is set on a new planet, after all, which provides the perfect opportunity to tweak the formula.

In the case of Borderlands 4, that partially means tech, but not super hi-tech areas to explore. The game does appear to be more techy than past Borderlands games based on what the developers said, but the team said that they’re playing around with the idea of Borderlands 4‘s world being filled with tech that’s been repurposed which again ties into the post-apocalyptic, take-what-you-can themes of Borderlands.

Concept art from Borderlands 4.

Concept art from Borderlands 4.

Borderlands fans will also notice that the world has a bit of color to it instead of just featuring drab deserts for players to traverse. That’s not to say that we’ve never seen color in a Borderlands game, but the developers were sure to point out that this game has “more color and more tech in this world than any others.

Concept art from Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 does not have a release date yet but is scheduled to be released at some point in 2025.