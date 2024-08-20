Borderlands 4 Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

With the Borderlands film dropping earlier this year, rumors have been swirling that franchise creator Gearbox would announce Borderlands 4 sometime this year. That became doubly true when the film didn’t perform up to expectations. After seeing the response to the film, the developers have been hinting at the possibility even harder that we might hear something soon. Today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase has been full of new game reveals and trailers, so it was not a big surprise to see Borderlands 4 officially revealed at the event. The teaser trailer doesn’t give too many details away, but it’s more than enough to get long-time fans of the series very excited about what’s coming down the pike.

Borderlands 4 Gamescom Opening Night Live Reveal

Again, we didn’t get a massive reveal for Borderlands 4. This is the first look at a brand-new game in the long-running series, so Gearbox will likely host additional trailers and deep dives in the lead-up to release. Either way, it doesn’t look like things are changing too much. Players will still get to choose between several different character classes and take them into Borderlands’ classic FPS combat to search for all kinds of loot.

As you’d expect, Gearbox isn’t revealing too much at this point. The short teaser shows what looks like an asteroid colliding with a planet. However, this asteroid is seemingly infected with Eridium, one of the elements featured prominently in the series as currency players can use to grab upgrades. When the two celestial bodies collide, meteorites start to hit the planet. In one of the craters left by a meteor, someone picks up a mask that’s revealed to be the mask worn by the Psychos in Borderlands. Outside of that, there’s not much to this reveal. A Steam page has gone up so players can wishlist the game, but that also doesn’t hold much, simply saying that the game is launching in 2025.

It’s not too surprising to see that Gearbox is keeping details close to its chest. The team will drop several trailers over the next few months as we get closer to launch. That said, this does seem like a solid way to get the taste of the Borderlands film out of fans’ mouths. Borderlands 4 is set to launch in 2025 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.