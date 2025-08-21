Borderlands 4 Comes Free With Certain Nvidia Purchases

Nvidia has begun a new promotion offering a copy of Borderlands 4 for free with select hardware purchases. For a select amount of time, those who purchase specific RTX 50 series hardware will receive the game with some bonus content on the side at no extra cost. Hardware eligible for the promotion includes the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070. This applies whether you purchase a standalone GPU or a full-on system, such as a desktop that includes one of these cards. Borderlands 4 comes free with these Nvidia purchases.

The bundle provides the Borderlands 4 Standard Edition along with the Gilded Glory Pack. The extra pack includes a Vault Hunter skin, a weapon skin, and an ECHO 4 Drone skin. These items are specifically available only to players who participate in and redeem the promotion. The promotion itself is currently live and will run until September 22nd, 2025. If you’re interested in participating in this promotion, redemption must be completed by October 22nd, 2025. Codes from this offer will only be valid while supplies last. This means that even if the deadline has not yet passed, the promotion may close early if demand exceeds available codes.

After making a qualifying purchase, buyers will need to redeem their free copy of Borderlands 4 through the Nvidia App. Once logged in and signed up, customers can head over to the Redeem section, where they can enter the promotional code obtained by the retailer. Codes are usually delivered by email within two weeks of purchase. Completing this process unlocks Borderlands 4 and the bonus content directly on Steam. The entire redemption process is streamlined to make sure players are ready for launch day without unnecessary delays.

This promotion drops just ahead of Borderlands 4’s release on September 12th, 2025. Players who take advantage of the deal not only get the full game for free but also enjoy the performance boost that comes with Nvidia’s latest GPUs. Higher frame rates and an overall better experience make this bundle especially appealing. For longtime fans of the Borderlands franchise, it is a win-win, saving money while gearing up for the best possible launch-day experience.

Nvidia has a substantial history of offering free games alongside its graphics hardware, and this latest bundle continues that trend with one of the most anticipated titles of the year. For gamers already planning to purchase an RTX 50 series card or system, this promotion adds even more value to the investment.

Borderlands 4 is yours at no extra cost when you pick up select Nvidia hardware. Buying an RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070, whether on its own or as part of a new system, gets you the game plus the exclusive Gilded Glory Pack. The promotion runs through late September, and you have until late October to redeem your copy. Just remember that supplies are limited, so it is a good idea to check with your retailer to make sure you can get a code before you buy.