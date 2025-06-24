Borderlands 4 to Add Highly Requested Feature (But Not at Release)

Borderlands 4 will be getting a highly requested feature after launch. Borderlands 4 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is likely going to dominate the fall season. The last game in the series came out in 2019 and was also a pretty sizable hit, but fans have been longing for a new entry in the series for the entire console generation. As we get closer to launch, Gearbox has been pretty generous with details on Borderlands 4 by offering extensive gameplay, hands-on events for fans, and much more. It’s an exciting time to be a Borderlands fan and the transparency has been highly appreciated.

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, of course, as Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford made a poorly timed comment with regards to game pricing this past spring. In response to a fan expressing concerns over the idea that Borderlands 4 might cost $80, Pitchford said he didn’t control those things, but said that real fans would pay that much. This caused a ton of controversy for the game as gamers were starting to feel the heat of their hobby becoming more expensive during fairly trying economic times. Of course, Borderlands 4 ended up costing $70, so catastrophe was avoided, but it was one bump in the road for this game.

Borderlands 4 Developer Confirms Photo Mode

Besides that, there is still plenty of good news surrounding the game. Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins took to Twitter to confirm that the game will have a photo mode, but it won’t come until after launch. The reason being is because the team behind the game is focusing on improving quality of life features and polishing some of the more important moment to moment features. It makes more sense to delay a feature that is more of a bonus than put it in at launch and compromise core aspects of the game used by everyone.

Hey guys, wanted to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming to Borderlands 4! It'll be a feature that we add in an update after the game launches. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) June 24, 2025

It’s unclear when exactly photo mode will come to Borderlands 4, but it’s hard to imagine it being a long delay. Timmins noted that photo mode has been planned for the game for quite some time and work has already begun on it, so it’s not something they have to develop from scratch once the game comes out. Either way, this should be a really cool feature, especially since photo modes are typically reserved for third-person games and Borderlands is historically first-person. It remains to be seen what level of depth the photo mode will have, as games like Death Stranding 2 allow you to pose the characters in very intricate ways and adjust lighting, depth, and more. Other games are a bit more simplified, but hopefully, Gearbox makes it worthwhile.

Borderlands 4 will release on September 12th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.