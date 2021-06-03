Borderlands Spin-Off Game Starring Tiny Tina Seemingly Leaked

✖

A new Borderlands spin-off game codenamed Daffodil and believed to be called Wonderlands has leaked online ahead of E3 2021 and its supposed reveal. The leak comes the way of an anonymous Reddit user, but has since been seemingly championed by far more reliable and reputable sources. Further, it comes on the back of the boss of Gearbox, the developer behind the zany post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, teasing a new Borderlands game.

Unfortunately, details on the game are scarce, but it apparently is a standard Borderlands game, but one that stars Tiny Tina. In other words, it's not Borderlands 4.

"It's a Borderlands spin-off title featuring Tiny Tina," reads the leak. "The final name could also be 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands; (as this is the name that Gearbox already trademarked.) Seems to be the same style as all other Borderlands games with 'Multiclass-Heroes' to play as."

The leaker continues, noting the game should be revealed at E3 2021, presumably during Take-Two Interactive's show on June 14, which is a Monday. That said, this part isn't specified.

What the leaker does note is that a trademark for the game's supposed name, Wonderlands, actually leaked last year, seemingly lending credence to the claim. Also lending credence to the leak is the fact that Bloomberg's Jason Schreier seemed to confirm the leak is legit, as has The_Marmolade.

At the moment of publishing, Gearbox nor Take-Two Interactive nor anyone involved with the two have commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, including the fact that if it's going to be revealed in a couple of weeks there's no reason to comment. That said, if this changes, if either party does comment, or if Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford breaks silence on the matter, which is the most likely possibility, we will update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While this leak passes the sniff test, it doesn't change the fact that it's 100 percent unofficial and subject to change. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a Borderlands spin-off starring Tiny Tina?