Borderlands Movie Begins Filming, New Set Photos Revealed

Filming on the upcoming Borderlands movie is officially underway with new set photos from the production site giving us a behind-the-scenes look. Actress Ariana Greenblatt who’s been confirmed for a role in the movie and Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox Software, both shared set photos this week. The photos follow reports from earlier in the year that suggested production on the movie would begin soon and would be located in Budapest.

Greenblatt and Pitchford shared the photos below on Thursday to show that work on the film was indeed happening. Pitchford’s shared a bit more info about the process and named some of the individuals in his image. Director Eli Roth who’s known for the Hostel series as well as the Cabin Fever movie was featured in both set photos.

It's happening, you guys. IT'S! EFFING! HAPPENING! Behind-the-scenes in Sound Stage 2 on Day 1 of principal photography for the Borderlands motion picture. L2R: Ethan Smith (Executive Producer), Ari Arad (Producer), Eli Roth (Director), Randy Pitchford (Me), Emmy Yu (Producer). pic.twitter.com/XMhBMoA43W — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2021

Pitchford has shared updates occasionally on the Borderlands movie, and with this latest one showing off set photos, it looks like we can hopefully expect more from him in the future. Greenblatt, 13, is known for her role as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and was cast for the role of Tiny Tina in the Borderlands movie.

Greenblatt is just one of many stars who’s been cast in the movie now with the talent roster already full of big names. Cate Blanchett was the first actress to confirm her involvement with the movie when she was cast as Lilith, a core character throughout the entire Borderlands franchise. Others have followed afterwards with an impressive list of actors and actresses now boasted by the movie. You can see a full rundown of everyone we know will be in the Borderlands movie here with only one role unknown at this time.

The Borderlands movie doesn’t yet have a release date, but filming is underway, and we can hopefully look forward to some more updates like the ones above sooner rather than later.