Today during its latest earnings call, Take-Two Interactive — parent company of 2K — announced that the Borderlands series has sold over 43 million copies to date. It’s unclear if these sales include Telltale’s Tales from The Borderlands or Borderlands Legends, but the number is very impressive nonetheless. Take-Two also revealed that Borderlands 2 still draws more than one million unique monthly users, despite being almost seven years old.

“The franchise, which combines the exhilarating action of a first-person shooter with the rich progression and loot systems of a role-playing game, has sold-in more than 43 million units worldwide, and Borderlands 2 still draws in more than one million unique monthly users more than six years after the game’s initial release in 2012,” reads a snippet from Take-Two’s earning summary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s safe to assume that number will be well over 50 million by the end of the year between the release of Borderlands 3 and people buying Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition, which hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And judging by the hype so far around it, it could be the biggest release in the series, or at least give Borderlands 2 a run for its money.

For more news, media, and information on Borderlands 3, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, also be sure to give our preview of the game a quick gander to find out what we think of the new entry in the madcap looter-shooter series after getting some hands-on time with it.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

