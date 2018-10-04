‘Borderlands’ Studio Head Praises ‘Fortnite’ Cross-Play

Fortnite has paved the way for more than just the Battle Royale genre, it’s also become a pioneer for cross-platform play. With how easily accessible the online game is – even on mobile – it’s no wonder that Sony eventually caved and helped break down the barriers between platforms.

Since they made the big announcement to begin cross-platform testing on Epic Games’ online title, many studios have lent their voice to the big move including Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford.

The CEO of the studio that gave of Borderlands took to his Twitter account to share the his thoughts on Sony’s big reveal:

The entire industry should join together to applaud Sony (and Microsoft and Nintendo) and to celebrate cross-play: //t.co/nx0VIsMw9K — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) September 26, 2018

Like ourselves, many are hoping that this could mean good things for the future of the Borderlands series. With Borderlands 3 reportedly in the works, could we be seeing the cell-shaded adventure span across platforms? Will Pitchford’s comments be more than idle praise, but a direction for the future of his company? Only time will tell but this could mean big things for some of our favourite franchises!

Just earlier this week Activision reached out to IGN to discuss the possibility of cross-play with their franchises such as Destiny 2, Overwatch, and Call of Duty. When on the topic of opening up those gates between platforms, they mentioned “We’ve had a great experience with cross-play for Hearthstone on other platforms and have witnessed how compelling it can be for our community,” a spokesperson said.

They added, “There’s still a lot of work to do on both our side and the platform side to understand whether cross-play might be integrated into our other games, so we’ll be watching the upcoming test and will assess what the potential impact of this feature would be for our players and our games.”

Needless to say, the industry is definitely rethinking their stance on breaking down platform barriers. With Sony’s staunch stance against cross-platform play up until this point, it was difficult for studios to want to even fight that battle but games like Rocket League and Fortnite have paved the way!