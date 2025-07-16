Brand New Guild Wars 2 Expansion Revealed in New Trailer

In a surprise drop, developer ArenaNet has officially unveiled Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity, the next major expansion in the long-running MMO’s ever-expanding saga. This reveal comes from a brand new announcement trailer ArenaNet posted on their official Guild Wars 2 YouTube channel. Visions of Eternity is the sixth expansion to the Guild Wars 2 MMORPG, and it follows after the title’s Janthir Wilds expansion, released on August 20th, 2022.

Along with the announcement trailer, ArenaNet has revealed significant information relating to the contents of the upcoming Guild Wars 2 expansion in a recent blog post. According to the post, Visions of Eternity is set on the unknown island of Castora, a landmass thought to be previously inaccessible. The Inquest, a major hostile faction in the Guild Wars universe, has begun launching secret voyages in search of Castora, and these actions have led to concern across the title’s major factions. As the Protagonist, your goal will be to discover the secrets of the Inquest plot and put a stop to it, if possible.

The announcement blog post also dives into specific details about the content players can expect in Visions of Eternity, offering a clearer look at what’s coming in the expansion. According to the post, there will be nine new Elite Specializations introduced, one for each of Guild Wars 2’s core Professions. These new Elite Specializations will come with new Trait lines and a plethora of brand-new skills to play around with. If you’re unaware, Elite Specializations in Guild Wars 2 function like advanced Professions, often dramatically changing the way a core Profession functions, but maintaining that Profession’s thematic scope.

While no specific details were given about the Elite Specializations themselves, ArenaNet has announced that from August 20th to August 27th, they will be holding an in-game preview week where players can beta test all of the new Elite Specializations. All players with a Guild Wars 2 account in good standing can participate in this event.

Beyond Profession-related content, Visions of Eternity will also introduce two brand-new Raid encounters. According to the announcement blog, these raids will include a challenge mode and a legendary mode in a future major update during the run of the expansion. In addition, there will also be brand-new Legendary Treasures for players to chase after. A new Homestead map will be made available for players who own both the Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds and Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity expansions.

ArenaNet has also revealed the pre-purchase bonuses for purchasing the new expansion before its official release on October 28th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (UTC -7). According to ArenaNet, purchasing Visions of Eternity early will net you three unique rewards:

A Plumed Commodore’s Hat Helm Skin

The “Eternal Alchemist” Exclusive Title

A Chromatic Resin Weapon Skin of your choice

Note that these rewards are all exclusive to players who pre-purchase the expansion. For full details on pre-purchase options, you can visit the expansion’s official store page on the Guild Wars 2 official website.