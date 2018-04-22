Brawlout Bringing Super Smash Bros-Like Action to PS4 and Xbox One This Summer

Romania-based developer Angry Mob Games has announced that its Super Smash Bros-like competitive platformer fighter, Brawlout, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One sometime this summer.

Built for veterans and newcomers to the genre, Brawlout offers a rare experience beyond a Nintendo console: a good platform fighter that everybody can play.

For those that don’t know: Brawlout was first revealed – appropriately – during EVO back in July 2016. Following a closed beta period later that year, it officially released on April 20, 2017 for PC.

Since its initial launch, the game has evolved with numerous updates, content additions, and design refinement, as well as branched out to the Nintendo Switch, where it has been available since December of last year.

As of right now, the game is only available digitally, but physical retail copies for the Nintendo Switch are poised to hit next month via UK publisher Merge Games. Whether the game will be getting a retail run on PS4 and Xbox One, remains to be seen.

Brawlout is available for Nintendo Switch and PC, at a price-point of $19.99 USD.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an in-depth overview via Angry Mob Games itself:

Brawlout packs a punch with couch and online play modes, blending platform fighter mechanics and traditional fighting game play into a stylish and fluid battle royale.

Rather than slow-paced defensive battles, Brawlout goes all-out with the lightning-fast aerobatics which platform fighters are famous for.

Striking the balance between the growing competitive scene and the genre’s party game roots, Brawlout hopes to cater to the veteran platform fighter, the casual fan and the newcomer looking to make their mark.

Each character in Brawlout has their own unique playstyle, catering to specific character archetypes seen in other fighters. Whether you’re a die-hard grappler or a rushdown fiend, there is a fighter for you in Brawlout.

There are currently six original characters and two popular indie characters to choose from that allow for varied play styles. As well as cosmetic skins, each original Brawlout character has three Variants; alt versions of the character with different stats, outfits and even new moves. With these Variants, Brawlout‘s cast numbers 18 individual fighters. Find the fighter and Variant that’s right for you and tear it up on the battlefield.

Combined with familiar movement techniques like wavedashing and airdodging, Brawlout adds some extra mechanics seen in other fighting games. The Rage Meter builds up as you both deal and take damage, allowing you either break combos with the Rage Burst or unleash hell with the Rage Mode. The Rage Burst pushes opponents back, breaking their combos and allowing players to create some breathing room at the cost of half their Rage Meter. If the meter fills, you can activate the Rage Mode, increasing the knockback you deal while reducing the amount you take.

As for modes, Brawlout has all you’d expect from a normal platform fighter and then some. Up to four players can compete in either timed, stock or team battles: