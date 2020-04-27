Brothers in Arms TV Series Adaptation Announced

✖

A television adaptation of Gearbox Software's Brothers in Arms video game franchise is officially in the works, it was revealed today. Scott Rosenbaum (Queen of the South, Chuck) will serve as showrunner on the project in addition to executive producer with Gearbox Software co-founder and CEO Randy Pitchford as well. The video games are known for dramatizing true events from World War II, and it sounds like that's exactly what the television adaptation is looking to do as well.

In addition to Rosenbaum and Pitchford, Jean-Julien Baronnet (2016's Assassin’s Creed), Richard Whelan (Band of Brothers: The Pacific, Hobbs and Shaw), and Sean Haran are also set to be producers on the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, is set to adapt the true events of Exercise Tiger, a D-Day rehearsal gone wrong that resulted in the deaths of nearly 800 U.S. servicemen. Notably, production and casting has not yet begun.

"Scott is an incredible talent. I have tremendous respect for him as a writer and a showrunner and am thrilled for him to be a part of this project," Pitchford said as part of the announcement. "Scott will create more than a war show – we’ll all be on the edge of our seats as this series will be a surprising and heartfelt emotional journey that resonates across generations with brotherhood as the theme that reconciles and connects humanity."

"I'm honored to be joining the frontlines of this project and look forward to creating an emotional experience around a title that means so much to the Gearbox community," Rosenbaum said. "What attracted me to this series was that while it’s effectively a show about war, the series is really about the incredible stories of the ordinary men and women, from the soldiers, resistance groups, to local civilians who are confronted and overcame impossibly difficult, extraordinary situations. In addition, it’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring these previously classified, unknown stories to an audience, stories that an audience is going to be quite frankly shocked they hadn’t heard before."

Given that it was only just announcement, and production has not yet begun, there is no timeline on when the Brothers in Arms TV adaptation might release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Gearbox Software right here.

