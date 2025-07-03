Pokemon Go’s Next Event Will Make Eevee Much Easier to Evolve (But There’s a Catch)

Getting all of Eevee’s evolutions can be something of a hassle in Pokemon Go. With 8 different evolved forms in total, Eevee is not only one of the most unique Pokemon ever, but also one of the most beloved. Eevee is taking the spotlight during a Community Day event on July 5th and 6th, which will not only make it much easier to find the Pokemon in the wild, but players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny version. Many players are going to want to evolve and obtain each of Eevee’s evolutions during the event, so Pokemon Go is making a temporary change to the standard methods.

Starting on Saturday, July 5th at 2 p.m. and running through Saturday, July 12th at 10 p.m. local time, Pokemon Go is decreasing the requirements to obtain three specific evolutions. Players will be able to evolve Eevee into either Espeon or Umbreon after walking 1 km with an Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon as opposed to the normal 10; presumably this will still require doing so during the day for Espeon and at night for Umbreon. Evolving Eevee into Sylveon will still require that players earn Hearts with an Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon, but the number will be decreased from 70 to just seven. That’s a significant drop in requirements for those three, and it will make it much easier for players to get these Pokemon over the next week or so.

two community day events will be held in july: one for eevee and another for quaxly

The evolutionary methods for the other Eevee evolutions will not be changing during this event. If players want to evolve Eevee into Leafeon, they’ll still need to use a Mossy Lure Module at a PokeStop, and if they want a Glaceon, they’ll have to do the same with a Glacial Lure Module. Lure Modules activated during the Community Day event will last for three hours though, so players that don’t have a corresponding Lure Module might get lucky and see one that another player used at a PokeStop earlier in the day.

Unfortunately, there is a catch, and it’s the fact that the original three “Eeveelutions” are still left up to chance during this event. Players will randomly get Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporeon by hitting the evolve button once they have 25 Eevee Candy. Since players will no doubt be trying to get Shiny versions of all eight Eevee evolutions during this Community Day event, that’s going to cause frustration for anyone that ends up with one they already have. One option to guarantee success is the “name trick.” If players haven’t done so once already in Pokemon Go, they can guarantee an evolution for Eevee by naming it “Sparky” to get a Jolteon, “Pyro” to get Flareon, or “Rainer” to get a Vaporeon.

Hopefully players will have plenty of luck this weekend! Since the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, Eevee has been one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise. This event offers a really great opportunity for players to not only obtain all of its evolutions if they haven’t already, but also their Shiny forms, which is pretty excellent.

Are you getting excited for this weekend's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic? Will you try to get all of the Shiny versions of Eevee's evolutions?