New Destiny Mobile Game Gets a Release Date & New Trailer

A new trailer for Destiny: Rising has revealed the release date for the upcoming mobile spin-off. Bungie has teamed up with NetEase Games, known for titles like Marvel Rivals and Once Human, to create this free-to-play title set within the Destiny universe. Destiny: Rising will be exclusive to iOS and Android devices, and players can pre-register now ahead of its official launch. The mobile game has already seen a positive reception from its closed beta and alpha tests leading to a lot of excitement for its release date.

Destiny: Rising will launch on mobile devices on August 28th, a date confirmed in the new trailer which also gave an in-depth look at its gameplay. It offers a new experience for Destiny and Destiny 2 players, with many calling it Destiny 3 (even if it’s only on mobile). Destiny: Rising takes place in an alternate timeline, meaning newcomers to the series are not required to play the first two games, but it would provide more context to the universe.

Players can jump into Destiny: Rising either solo or in competitive co-op. It also offers both a first-person or third-person perspective, differing from the classic Destiny experience. It offers a variety of game modes and playable hero characters, many of which will be familiar to Destiny fans. Some of these new game modes will also be unique and exclusive to Destiny: Rising.

NetEase has revealed the pre-registration rewards, of which Destiny: Rising has seen 10 million fans already pre-register. With the game’s launch still a month out, even more will likely sign up for the game. These rewards will be sent out to players after launch and they have advanced far enough into the game.

What are your thoughts on Destiny: Rising? Would you rather see Bungie create Destiny 3 or are you excited to try out this mobile entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!