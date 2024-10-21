Brutal Legend Developer Has Ideas for Brutal Legend 2

Those in charge at Double Fine Productions have acknowledged a desire to return to the world of Brutal Legend. Released in 2009, Brutal Legend is one of the most famous games that Double Fine has ever created. Set within a heavy-metal-inspired world, the title was a mix of action and real-time strategy genres and saw famed actor Jack Black portray the game’s central protagonist, Eddie Riggs. And while fifteen years have now passed without a sequel ever coming about, those at Double Fine are said to be wondering about such an endeavor.

In a recent post on Double Fine’s website, the topic of Brutal Legend 2 was touched on quite directly. Community manager Harper Jay acknowledged that fans continue to request Brutal Legend 2 in droves, as it’s the project that is asked about most often. Despite this, it was said plainly that a sequel isn’t happening at the moment, even if it has been talked about internally at Double Fine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s one of Double Fine’s best selling games and the one that people ask me about most. When is Brutal Legend 2!?” Jay wrote. “And while that’s not in the card for now, it’s certainly a universe many folks here at the studio wonder about returning to.”

Talking a bit more about what Brutal Legend 2 would even be, creative director Tim Schafer said that he would like to expand more on the RTS elements of the original game. While many fans would like a Brutal Legend sequel to be more akin to God of War, Schafer said what excites him the most is the thought of iterating on the most divisive aspect of the first installment.

“People ask about Brutal Legend 2 all the time and I’m torn about that,” Schafer said. “I know some of them want it with an evolution of the RTS stuff and some of them just want God of War with Eddie Riggs. I understand the logic of making the second option, but I’m much more excited about the first.”

For now, it’s still not known what Double Fine will look to do next. The studio’s most recent game, Psychonauts 2, was released in 2021 to critical acclaim. Since then, Double Fine has been laying relatively low but is surely well into development on its next project. While Brutal Legend 2 clearly won’t be happening any time soon, hopefully, Double Fine can one day satiate requests from fans and return with a sequel or spin-off.