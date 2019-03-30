‘Bully’ Voice Actor Would Love To Make A Sequel

Many probably wouldn’t recognize the name Gerry Rosenthal, but he’s the voice of Jimmy Hopkins, the 15-year-old protagonist of Rockstar Games’ 2006 action-adventure title Bully. To date, it’s the only video game Rosenthal has worked on, and it may be the only game he ever works on, because these days, Rosenthal is a full-time musician. But just because he’s busy making music doesn’t mean Rosenthal wouldn’t be down to reprise his role as Jimmy Hopkins in a sequel.

Recently Rosenthal appeared in a video (courtesy of SWEGTA, a YouTube channel that largely treks in Bully content) dubbed “Gerry’s Message To The Bully Community,” where he revealed he’s not really into acting anymore, however, if Rockstar Games came calling, he would certainly jump back into the character of Jimmy Hopkins.

“So far, they haven’t come calling,” continued Rosenthal. “I know there’s lots of rumors floating around there, but so far I can’t confirm.”

At the end of the video, Rosenthal once again reiterated that he doesn’t know anything about a sequel, but from the sounds of it, he will always be interested in playing the character.

Of course, there’s a decent chance that if there is a Bully 2 in development, it won’t star Jimmy Hopkins or feature characters from the previous game. Many have speculated if a sequel was ever made, it would star Jimmy as either an older higherschooler or a college student, but it’s quite possible it will be a whole new set of characters, in a different location, etc.

Unfortunately, at the moment, all we can do is speculate. There’s been plenty of rumors, leaks, and reports that Bully 2 is in development and will be Rockstar Games’ next title, but nothing substantial enough to bet your house and dog on at the bookies.

If I was making Bully 2, I would go with a new cast of characters and a new location, but given that Jimmy is such a beloved character (and at this point, kind of nostalgic), I could see Rockstar sticking with him.

