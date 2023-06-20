Marathon Leak Claims Bungie Wants to Make the "Ultimate Live Service"

Bungie's Marathon reboot was announced back at Sony's PlayStation Showcase, where it was revealed that the game would be morphing into an extraction shooter. Outside of that, Bungie didn't reveal many other details, opting instead to simply show a short CGI trailer. Now, it looks like some gameplay details have started to leak out ahead of any official announcement. That said, you should always take any leak with a hefty dose of skepticism, especially ones like this. After all, Marathon likely still has quite a bit of time to cook in the kitchen. Things can, and likely will, change during the rest of its development.

The leak comes courtesy of the team at Insider Gaming. They were able to leak early details of the game last year and have now been told a few more interesting tidbits, the most important of which might just be the oxygen system. Essentially, each player has a limited supply of oxygen and when it runs out, you'll start to take damage. You can, of course, find pickups throughout the map or buy them at an increased price ahead of the match, but the main goal will be to get out before your oxygen supply runs dry.

On top of the oxygen system, Insider Gaming claims that players will also have to deal with an injury system that enforces different effects based on the injury. Thankfully, the game also has a perk system that can mitigate both of these to some degree or give you new abilities to make it through the world more easily. Insider Gaming is also reporting that Bungie is aiming to make Marathon the "ultimate live service" with the focus seemingly being on giving players minimal load times. In fact, Insider says that a source claims the team is aiming for single-digit load times to get players from the "Ready Up" screen to the game faster than ever.

Again, all of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The info Insider Gaming has seems relatively legitimate, but until Bungie says something itself, it's far from a sure thing. Hopefully, it turns out to be exactly what players and Bungie want, but we can't say more until the team actually shows us the game. Marathon will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at some point in the future.