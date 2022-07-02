Call of Cthulhu Releases Revised Starter Set, New Books

Chaosium has released three new Call of Cthulhu products, including an updated Starter Set to help players learn how to play the game. This week, Chaosium released a pair of new Call of Cthulhu products – a Cults of Cthulhu sourcebook and a new adventure called A Time to Harvest – along with a brand new version of the game's popular Starter Set. The Call of Cthulhu Starter Set contains everything a group of players needs to get started with the horror-themed game, including dice, character sheets, and a trio of rulebooks. The Starter Set also contains a total of four scenarios for investigators – a solo adventure designed to help teach the basics of Call of Cthulhu and three multiplayer adventures. A new trailer showing off the new Starter Set can be seen below:

The revised Starter Set includes new box art from Lin Hsiang, new rulebook covers, updates that incorporate errata and corrections, and special 40th anniversary edition character sheets.

Meanwhile, Cults of Cthulhu provides players with rules to add unique Cthulhu cults into their campaign, along with a trio of scenarios set during different eras that feature Cthulhu cultists. A Time to Harvest is a six-part campaign set in Vermont during the early 1930s and contains new rules for creating student investigators from Miskatonic University, the iconic university seen in the Cthulhu Mythos.

Originally published in 1981, Call of Cthulhu was one of the first horror-themed roleplaying game. While the player characters of Call of Cthulhu become more skilled as they progress through the campaign, they do not "level up" in the traditional sense, which means that the campaign can become more and more deadly as they uncover hidden horrors throughout the world. Call of Cthulhu can take place in a variety of different eras and settings, ranging from the 1880s and 1890s to the present day.

The Call of Cthulhu Starter Set is available for sale now.