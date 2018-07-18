Call of Cthulhu Release Date Announced

Focus Home Interactive announced today the release date of Call of Cthulhu, a psychological RPG that’s coming to consoles and PC in October.

Developed by Cyanide Studio and based off the Chaosium RPG, the game puts players in control of a private investigator named Edward Pierce who’s looking into an unnatural situation occurring on a secluded island. It’s got mystery, cults, and Lovcraftian horrors, and it’s coming out on October 30.

“1924. Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family,” a description of the game reads. “Plunge into a world of creeping madness and cosmic horror. Cryptic clues, shadowy figures, and pure terror bar your way as you fight to retain your sanity and solve an otherworldly mystery.”

Call of Cthulhu will begin the spread of madness on PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 30! Uncover the chilling mysteries of our Narrative RPG, going deep into a world of inevitable insanity and shrouded Old Gods within Lovecraft’s iconic universe.https://t.co/Shs9dX2b9Z pic.twitter.com/PQKC7h5Ggo — Call Of Cthulhu (@CoC_thegame) July 18, 2018

The game tests how well players observe their surroundings by putting them in situations where you have to take everything in and look for clues. By piecing together the world around them, players can improve Pierce’s skills to make the rest of the investigation easier and find tools to bring along with them on the way. These tools could be anything from common household items to more curious artifacts that’ll eventually be used somewhere else to simplify the investigation and move things along. Dialogue options will also affect how the story progresses and how you’re seen by other characters, that mechanic and more found in a summary of the game’s core features.

Features

Investigative RPG set in the Lovecraft Universe, developed with Unreal Engine 4.

Play as Edward Pierce and shed light on Sarah Hawkins murder, while facing the horrors of a grim island filled with monstrosities lurking in the dark.

Doubt your own senses and experience true madness, thanks to the game’s unique sanity and psychosis crisis mechanics. Enhance your character’s abilities and use new skills to discover the truth.

Experience rich exploration, full of deep dialogue with meaningful choices that impact the narrative.

Though the game won’t be out until October 30, you can go ahead and get it before then at a discount, at least for the PC version. The game’s already available to preorder for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and can be ordered through the game’s site, but the PC version is also available now for 10 percent off of the usual $45 price. That promotion appears to be running until the day the game releases, so you’ve got plenty of time to make up your mind.