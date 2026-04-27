New Assassin’s Creed Report Reveals Hexe Release Month

A new report has detailed when the next mainline entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, still only known as Codename Hexe, is expected to release. In the near term, Ubisoft is gearing up to release Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, which is a new remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. While this remake is claimed to be one of many that Ubisoft will develop tied to the franchise in the future, that doesn’t mean that wholly new Assassin’s Creed games will be done away with. Now, we seem to have a better idea of when the next evolution of the franchise will finally see the light of day.

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Coming by way of Insider Gaming, new details on the launch of Assassin’s Creed Hexe have been provided. According to the publication, Ubisoft is currently targeting a release date for Hexe in June 2027, which is just a little over one year from now. This window isn’t locked in yet, however, as Ubisoft is said to be mulling over a delay closer to the 2027 holiday season. Either way, Assassin’s Creed Hexe seems to be on track for next year and will be the first new installment since 2025’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

When it comes to what to expect from Assassin’s Creed Hexe, there’s still very little that has been shared from Ubisoft. Hexe was initially announced all the way back in 2022 in an initial teaser trailer that confirmed the game’s backdrop and time period. Since then, nothing else has been shown about the project, which has only amplified questions from fans about its nature. Past rumors and reports have indicated that Hexe will center around a female protagonist and will put a larger emphasis on horror elements than past entries. Since the game will also center around the European witch trials, there are elements of magic said to be involved with Hexe as well, although Insider Gaming reports that these will be “more grounded” in nature.

If Assassin’s Creed Hexe does end up releasing in June 2027, then there’s a very good chance that Ubisoft will start to break this silence surrounding the game in the coming months. When and if that does happen, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest news on Hexe and the Assassin’s Creed series as a whole here on ComicBook.

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