✖

A new Call of Duty 2021 tease has COD fans excited, though it remains to be seen if the tease is genuine or just marketing speak. At the moment of writing this, Activision's new earnings call is happening, and there's naturally a lot of discussion about Call of Duty, including this year's installment, which still doesn't have an official name. According to various reports and leaks, the game will be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, but so far this hasn't been confirmed.

That said, while Activision won't call the game by its name, it did spend an appreciable amount of time talking about Call of Duty 2021 and hyping it up, noting that the game's setting is one fans of the series are familiar with and love. Activision didn't go as far as to say what this setting is, but thanks to the aforementioned reports and leaks, we know it's World War 2.

"From a setting that our fans know and love to an incredible amount of content in development including an extensive live ops schedule, we believe this release will be incredibly well-received," said Activision of the game.

Activision continued, noting Warzone integration will be integral to the package.

"In addition to launching a great seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players, we are focused on continuing to integrate Warzone and engaging our direct relationship with our player base through even deeper content integration between the premium and free experiences and substantial innovation coming within Warzone itself," said Activision.

Unfortunately, this is where the teasing ends, but Activision did note that development is coming well and that the game will be "robust" at launch. To this end, Activision notes that Sledgehammer Games (the developer behind the game) has never been bigger or stronger."

Right now, there's no word of when this year's installment will be revealed, but Activision does confirm it will be soon. Of course, soon is equally subjective and vague. According to scuttlebutt, a reveal could happen this month or possibly slip to next month.

For more coverage on Call of Duty -- including the latest on Call of Duty 2021, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and COD Mobile -- click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for this year's Call of Duty?