Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals First Zombies DLC #1 Teaser

Zombies mode remains one of the biggest draws in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it seems that Treyarch is teasing the mode's first DLC pack. The developer released an image on Twitter today, which looks like an all-new map with some writing scrawled across it. The map is identified as "Omega Outpost 25," with an arrow pointing towards an Omega Portal Chamber. In the Tweet revealing the map, Treyarch hints that "Projekt Endstation was only the beginning." No release date for the DLC pack has been announced as of this writing, but it seems likely this is just the first tease!

The tease from Treyarch can be found embedded below.

In Black Ops Cold War, Projekt Endstation was a Nazi experiment to create new atomic weapons. These experiments resulted in the opening of a portal to the Dark Aether, which eventually led to the facility being overrun by zombies. Treyarch's Tweet leads us to believe that this new location features a Dark Aether portal similar to the one found at Projekt Endstation, which is likely surrounded by swarms of the undead. The whole thing sounds like the perfect excuse for a new Zombies map, so it will be interesting to see what the developer has in store, and when fans can expect to see it, alongside DLC #1.

Until Treyarch makes an official announcement, fans will simply have to wait patiently, and speculate about what might come next for the mode. Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors about a Vietnam setting for Zombies mode, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. Treyarch has made a habit of building up to these types of Black Ops Cold War reveals on social media, so fans will want to keep an eye on the developer's Twitter account in the coming days!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you excited by the prospect of more content for Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!