Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Concludes Aether Zombies Story With Final Episode

Call of Duty’s Zombies narrative called the “Aether” story has been going on for years now, but it’s finally coming to an end with one last episode released this week. The new Operation for Black Ops 4 called “Dark Divide” brought about the release of the “Tag der Toten” Zombies experience. It’s the final piece in the story that’s encompassed different sets of characters found throughout the games and the many Zombies maps, and it’s live now on the PlayStation 4.

Though the Zombies mode has occasionally told other stories, the Aether story is the long-running one which most Black Ops players have dabbled in at least once. It’s the one with Dempsey, Takeo, Richtofen, and Nikolai, and it’s become somewhat hard to follow over the years if you haven’t been keeping up with the storyline. Easter egg hunts, community discussions, and all manner of speculation has attempted to solve the mysteries of the story throughout the years, and Zombies fans will undoubtedly be scouring the latest map for similar revelations.

This conclusion to the Aether story is also fittingly the last Zombies installment for Black Ops 4. It’s got some new weapons and items for players to try out along with some callbacks to other characters.

Operation Dark Divide is now live on PS4, including: • Black Ops Pass MP maps: Lair and Launch

• Heavy Metal Heroes LTM + Wonder Weapons in Blackout

• #TagDerToten, Blaze Phase + 2 new Elixirs in Zombies

• New Contraband stream

+ more Details: https://t.co/QVErthH6mm pic.twitter.com/B0O9a5S3GE — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 23, 2019

“‘Tag der Toten’ delivers a huge range of gameplay features in this final Black Ops 4 Zombies installment, including ziplines, flingers, platforming, freezing water, extreme verticality, underwater areas, and even snowballs as functional weapons!” Treyarch said about the new Zombies experience. “And it wouldn’t be a fitting finale without multiple devastating Wonder Weapons, including the Wunderwaffe DG Scharfschütze shock rifle and the chilling new Tundra Gun for when your squad can’t take the heat. Long-time Zombies fans will also be happy to get their hands on the explosive Matryoshka Dolls, modeled in the likenesses of our classic Zombies protagonists.”

Outside of Tag der Toten, the Operation also adds a new perk called “Blaze Phase” which lets players brush aside zombies in their path with a fiery result. Other new features that can be used on any Zombies map include the Power Vacuum elixir that causes power-ups to spawn more frequently for a short time and the Secret Shopper elixir which lets its users buy ammo off the wall for any gun you have.

Black Ops 4’s new Tag der Toten Zombies episode is now available on the PlayStation 4 with other platforms to follow at a later date.