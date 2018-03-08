Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Officially Announced, Release Date Revealed

This morning Activision confirmed that the next Call of Duty will indeed be Black Ops IIII. We all knew that the next installment would be coming form Treyarch, and for a few days now we’ve known that it would be Black Ops, but today’s official announcement also comes with some solid dates. Apparently Black Ops IIII (referred to as Black Ops 4 in the press release) will be revealed during an event on May 17, and the game is due to launch globally on October 12. Check out this new promotional image:

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

For those of you wondering, rumor has it that Black Ops 4 will be set in the “near-future,” so we’re assuming that we can expect the same kinds of mechanics that made Black Ops 3 such a mobile and kinetic affair. We’re talking wall-running, boost slides, and double jumps. Many Call of Duty players claim that these are the types of gameplay gimmicks that ruined the game for them, but personally, I’ve grown rather fond of the extra mobility. Going to WWII was pretty tough for me after getting used to Black Ops 3, but maybe Treyarch will find a way to balance the new and the old.

So how did we know that Treyarch would be releasing this year’s Call of Duty? For those of you who don’t know, Activision keeps three different studios in a three-year development cycle for Call of Duty. Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer, and Treyarch all take turns releasing their brands of Call of Duty. You mainly know Infinity Ward for Modern Warfare and Infinite Warfare, Sledgehammer for Advanced Warfare and WWII, and now it’s Treyarch’s turn; you guys love them for Black Ops and World at War.

So now we know we can look forward to a media blowout on May 17, but we’ll keep you all updated with new information or footage before then. Stay tuned. UPDATE: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available to pre-order now on Amazon for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

