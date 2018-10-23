Treyarch Speeds Up ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Black Market Progression

Treyarch’s newest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 took a pass at the Black Market feature and sped up the rate at which players progress through the tiers.

The Black Market was revealed for Black Ops 4 days ago with PlayStation 4 players getting access to the content first before it rolled out to other platforms. Tags, Gestures, outfits for Specialists, and other unlockables were included in the Battle Pass-like system, but players noticed that the Black Market progression wasn’t always consistent. The video above also indicated that all people had to do was spend time in the game to level up, but players soon found out that it would take quite a while to earn everything that was locked behind the Black Market tiers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Reddit again to discuss the game’s most recent update released on October 23rd, Treyarch started by acknowledging the discussions about the Black Market progression rate. Not only has the progression rate been increased and made more consistent, there are also plans for “earn rate accelerators” and tools to allow players to skip entire tiers.

Our Oct. 23 game update is live, including changes to Black Market progression, an update on network performance, our new Mercenary playlist, and more. Full notes: //t.co/oGRnqo1XnJ pic.twitter.com/xXnQPsgMZt — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 23, 2018

“First: with last week’s launch of the Black Market for PS4 players, the earn rate for unlocking Black Market Tiers did not perform as we intended,” Treyarch said about Tuesday’s update. “We’ve implemented a first pass at addressing some issues and rebalancing the system across all modes, and as with everything, this will be an ongoing process to dial it into exactly where it needs to be. As of today, players will now earn Tier progression both faster and more consistently across all modes of play in Blackout and Multiplayer. In addition to the base earn rate, we will also be bringing online earn rate accelerators and challenge-based and event-based Tier Skip rewards in future updates.”

With the update now released, Black Ops 4 players can go ahead and benefit from the progression changes so long as they’re on the PlayStation 4. Players on the Xbox One and PC platforms won’t get until a full week after it was released on the PlayStation 4, so while they’ll have to wait a bit longer before they can start progressing through the tiers, they’ll get a more polished version of it now that Treyarch has already updated it.

Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now live across all platforms.