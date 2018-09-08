Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout: Number of Weapons, Items, Perks, And Characters Revealed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta is set to begin on Monday, and will — depending on what platform you’re on — give players a good taste of the mode. But before it begins, Activision have revealed a few interesting details about the mode via GameInformer.

More specifically, Activision and Treyarch have detailed the amount of weapons and items in the mode, as well as provided a little bit of insight into its character options.

For starters, there will be 125 items in total at launch. Highlighting this, will be 24 different weapons, featuring 17 different weapon attachments. Meanwhile, there will be 17 consumable perks, 12 equipment items, 3 tiers of health and armor, and eight primary ammunition types. And obviously, all of these numbers will only grow with post-launch support.

GameInformer also notes that these numbers are subject to change before launch. And given the beta is so close to the game’s release, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of the numbers slightly change based off player feedback.

Treyarch and co. have also divulged a slew of details about the mode’s characters, again via GameInformer. Blackout features characters from the history of Black Ops over three releases across a span of multiple years. At launch, there will only be 20 characters, some of which include, Vikto Reznov, Raul Menedez, Alex Mason, and Frank Woods. Black Ops 4’s new specialist characters and the new characters from the Zombie mode have also been confirmed.

You won’t start with all 20 characters though. You will need to unlock them, which can be done by completing missions in Blackout. For example, to unlock the Battery character, you need to find her war machine in the mode, then get multiple kills with it, and finish in the top 15 players.

As you would expect, each character has their own challenges and missions that need to be completed to unlock. At the moment, it is unclear if you will be able to bypass this by purchasing the characters.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to release on October 12 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

