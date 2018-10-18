‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Update Changes Player Count

A new update has just went live for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and in addition to the usual bug fixes and tweaks, the team over at Treyarch has made a few changes to their battle royale mode ‘Blackout’.

“We’re switching things up a bit today,” began the studio’s post over on Reddit. “While we test out different maximum player counts in Quads, we’re boosting Duos from 88 to 100 per match on all platforms. Let us know how hunting down an extra dozen targets out there feels in Duos.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what’s new?

Blackout

100-Player Duos 100-Players Duos is now the Featured playlist for Blackout.

88-Player Quads Quads playlist is now 88 maximum players. We’re continuing to update various game settings to ensure the best experience for all players across all platforms and modes.



More features, more ways to play. More changes are on the way for the battle royale mode but the FPS has just gotten started having only just released this month. So far the feedback regarding Blackout has been massively positive, even sporting some pretty impressive plays so far!

The team also added a few key stability improvements as well:

Fixed a crash occurring during initial boot of the game for some users.

Fixed a crash when disconnecting from a Blackout match.

Fixed a crash occurring when multiple windows were broken simultaneously in a Blackout match.

Fixed a crash when browsing unlockable Items.

Fixed crashes occurring when changing texture quality.

Improved handling of “Out of Memory” errors.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”

What are your thoughts on Blackout so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!