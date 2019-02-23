‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Update Adds New Game Mode and Vehicles

Treyarch’s newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now live and brought with it three new vehicles for Blackout players to use while exploring the map.

There are three main vehicles that have been added with variants of existing vehicles also included in the update, all of them providing players with different functions built into the vehicles. The SUV, PBR, and Muscle Car are the newest tools at Black Ops 4 players’ disposal alongside the release of the Hot Pursuit Blackout mode, and police-themed versions of the helicopter and ATV will let players know when enemies are nearby.

Explaining everything that’s included in the Hot Pursuit mode, Treyarch’s patch notes for the update detailed what’s arrived first for the PlayStation 4 and will come later for the Xbox One and PC. The rest of the details pertaining to the game mode and how the circle and supply drops are affected are also listed below:

Hot Pursuit

Hot Pursuit added as the Featured Playlist on PS4.

3 new vehicles added: SUV, PBR, and Muscle Car, as well as police variants of the helicopter and ATV.

New vehicles have special abilities to give players a competitive advantage at the risk of greater exposure. Muscle Cars have the ability to spot nearby Supply Stashes and Supply Drops. Police vehicles have built-in Sensor Dart functionality when their police sirens are activated, as well as the ability to detect enemy-occupied Muscle Cars.

Supply Stashes and Supply Drops occur more frequently than normal.

Players respawn with each circle collapse as long as one teammate is still alive when the next Collapse occurs. Respawns are disabled at the final Collapse.

Last team standing wins the game.

Buckle Up. Chase down stashes in muscle cars or gain the advantage in sensor dart-enabled police cars in #BlackOps4‘s new Blackout mode, Hot Pursuit, available now on PS4. pic.twitter.com/kWtpZB1CSz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 23, 2019

For anyone who’s progressing their way through the Black Market system, it’s also worth noting that the update changed how players earn their Reserve Crates, items which are Black Ops 4’s version of loot boxes which can be earned throughout the tiers. Players will now earn these quicker than before and can get them even if they’ve hit the max level, all of those details seen here.

Black Ops 4’s new Hot Pursuit game mode with its new vehicles is now live on the PlayStation 4 and is scheduled to come to the Xbox One and PC platforms next week.