‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Bug Gives Players Extra Health

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players found what appears to be a multiplayer bug that lets a certain Specialist spawn with extra health.

The bug involves using Crash, one of several Specialists in the multiplayer component of the game, and requires some coordination with another player. It also can’t be used in every game mode, but by successfully recreating the bug, players can respawn with 200 health for the remainder of a match.

Bringing attention to the bug, a player by the Reddit name of LucaTheCat shared a post on the Black Ops 4 subreddit with proof of the Crash bug and how it works. By playing in a game mode that allows for more than one of the same Specialist to be played – 6v6 Team Deathmatch being played in this situation – two players using Crash can recreate the extra health scenario. One of Crash’s special abilities is the TAK-5, a tool that heals himself and his teammates while boosting max health at the same time. Two Crash’s using their abilities at the same time seems like it’d be a waste, but the Redditor noticed that they spawned in at 200 health each life throughout the rest of the match. Not only that, but they could heal themselves to 200 health as well if they were injured.

“At first, my buddy and I were both using Crash in 6v6 TDM, he called in his TAK-5 and I accidentally called mine in right after,” the Redditor explained. “You may have think I wasted my TAK-5, but no, I spawn in with 200 health the next life, then the next, then the next and so on til the game ends. I was able to heal myself every single time back up to 200 health as well. Of course we test it out the next match and it worked again, you can basically take turns using this bug but only 1 Crash is able to have the 200 health.”

The post added that so long as a team has two people playing Crash and use the TAK-5 at the right moment, they’ll have the most health in the whole lobby. This means that it’s possible to replicate the bug without the help of a friend since you only have to watch for a Crash to use the ability.

The player said that they created the post to raise awareness for the issue so that Treyarch could fix it quickly.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.