‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Xbox One File Size Revealed

In just a few weeks, we'll be able to run through all the multiplayer action we can handle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And now, thanks to an Xbox One listing, we've got a pretty good idea of just how much hard drive space we'll need to get things going.

In the listing, as first reported by Charlie Intel, the Black Ops 4 file size is at 42.64GB. This is a bit surprising, considering that previous Call of Duty games have been much, much higher. Infinite Warfare, for example, cleared 100GB without breaking a sweat. And Call of Duty: WWII is pretty sizable in its own right as well.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind, though. First off, this is just the general pre-load size for downloading the game once ordered. This doesn't include any day one patches that Treyarch has in mind, nor its forthcoming multiplayer DLC, which could easily take up a few more gigabytes of space in its own right.

Secondly, this is just for the Xbox One version. The PC version of Black Ops 4 is set to run at a much higher optimization, which means it'll likely need more data to keep up to speed. We wouldn't be surprised if that edition required a 60GB download or something higher. As for the PS4 version, it'll probably be the same, though, again, more space will probably be needed for updates.

We've reached out to Activision to see if there are any finalized download numbers. But, for the time being, you'll want to make sure you have the proper space available in order to add Black Ops 4 to your library, either by digital or physical means. We'll let you know once more specific numbers become available.

For the time being, you can check out the game's launch trailer here, as well as above, jam-packed with clips from multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout, which are the big three components for Black Ops 4. While the lack of a campaign mode may hurt a few of you, Zombies can be played solo alongside AI soldiers, so that certainly beats nothing, right? And who knows, we might see even more campaigns introduced as time goes on, lengthening the game's replay value.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.