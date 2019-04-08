‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Brings Back the Fan-Favorite Infected Mode This Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players are being treated to the return of the Infected game mode this week, a fan-favorite party mode that’s making its first appearance in Black Ops 4 on April 9th. Treyarch confirmed in a previous studio livestream that Infected would come to the game soon, and a more recent announcement confirmed Infected’s release date. Like other forms of new content released before Infected, the mode will be limited to the PlayStation 4 version at first before it comes to the Xbox One and PC platforms.

Treyarch shared the tweet below that previewed what’s coming this week in Black Ops 4, and Infected in the Multiplayer portion of the game was first on the list. For those who played Infected in past Call of Duty games, it looks like the formula will largely be the same as before judging from Treyarch’s brief teaser for the mode.

This week in #BlackOps4: • Infected in MP (PS4)

• Alcatraz in #Blackout on all platforms

• New Skill Divisions in League Play

+ more pic.twitter.com/6xGYSTxtee — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 8, 2019

“Infected debuts in Black Ops 4 on April 9 with a zombie-themed twist!” Treyarch said about the returning game mode. “Fight to survive against an ever-growing team of infected, or join the horde and eliminate your enemies.”

Treyarch first revealed that the mode would be coming to Black Ops 4 in the video at the top. The livestream from March 25th featured Matt Scronce, senior game designer, who said around an hour and seven minutes into the stream that Infected would be making its first Black Ops 4 appearance soon. Scronce said it’s the same game that people know and love where the infected try to take down the survivors and the survivors attempt to make it to the end of the match unscathed.

Infected isn’t the only new feature that’s coming this week either. Treyarch’s announcement about the game mode’s release date also previewed the Skill Divisions in League Play that are arriving on the same day. Alcatraz, Blackout’s newest map that puts players in a familiar setting that’s been altered to be a battle royale battleground, will also release for the Xbox One and PC platforms on April 9th.

