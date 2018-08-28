Numskull’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Merchandise Line Debuts

The team at Numskull has been working on some great products over the past few months, including some sweet retro goods as well as a fabulous line of Spyro the Dragon goods. But now it’s getting quite serious, as it’s doubled down and introduced a new line of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 merchandise that no fan should miss.

Most of the goods are available for purchase over at Geekstore, including a limited edition Black Ops 4 wallet; a collector’s beanie; a cool-looking bottle opener and some great shirts. Here’s the full rundown of what’s available in the line-up!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beanie

Call of Duty: Black Ops Wallet

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bottle Opener

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Camo Snapback Cap

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Drawstring Bag

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 T-Shirt

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Clang Clang Bang!! T-Shirt

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Monkey Bomb Clang Clang Bang!! Snapback Cap

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Medal & Lanyard

Call of Duty 3D Monkey Bomb Keyring/Keychain

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mug with Metal Badge

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Socks

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Orange Socks

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Paracord/Survival Bracelet

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pin Badge Set

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Silicon Coasters

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Steel Mug

Call of Duty: WWII Supply Drop Pin Badge Set

Call of Duty Zombies Monkey Bomb Keychain/Keyring

Call of Duty: WWII Star Spinner Keychain/Keyring

Call of Duty Zombies JuggerNog Bottle Opener

Call of Duty: WWII Dog Tag Bottle Opener

Call of Duty Digi Camo Wallet

Call of Duty: WWII Freedom Star Wallet

Call of Duty: WWII Freedom Star Hoodie

Call of Duty Crash Map Hoodie

Call of Duty: WWII Front Line T-Shirt

Call of Duty Zombies Monkey Bomb Drawstring Bag

Call of Duty Shield Steel Mug

Call of Duty: WWII Freedom Star Steel Mug

Call of Duty Division Patches Drawstring Bag

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nordic Beanie Hat

Call of Duty Crash Map Modern Warfare Snapback

Call of Duty: WWII Snapback

Call of Duty Riot Shield T-Shirt

Call of Duty Nuketown T-Shirt

Call of Duty: WWII Front Line Freedom Star T-Shirt

Call of Duty Digi Camo Onesie/Jumpsuit

As you can see, some WWII and Modern Warfare goods were introduced in the line as well, offering something for everyone. So head on over and take a look at what’s available. While you’re at it, shop for some Tomb Raider goods and other great stuff at Numskull!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.